Bodies of downed plane victims repatriated
Kiev: The flag-draped coffins of the 11 Ukrainians who died in a plane mistakenly shot down by Iran amid heightened tensions with Washington arrived in Kiev on Sunday.
President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Oleksiy Goncharuk and other officials attended the solemn ceremony at Kiev's Boryspil airport to see the downed plane's nine Ukrainian flight crew and two passengers being removed from the aircraft, according to live video footage.
Ukraine International Airlines staff, some in tears, stood on the tarmac clutching flowers.
The Kiev-bound UIA Boeing 737, crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people on board, mostly Iranian and Canadian citizens.
The Boeing crashed shortly after Iran launched missiles at US forces in Iraq in response to the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad.
Tehran admitted it had mistakenly shot down the plane several days later.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Cynical India checkmate Australia19 Jan 2020 7:00 PM GMT
Rajasthan Assembly likely to pass resolution against CAA19 Jan 2020 6:54 PM GMT
TDP chief Naidu asks Jagan Reddy not to shift capital from...19 Jan 2020 6:53 PM GMT
Car mishap: Shabana Azmi 'stable', FIR lodged against19 Jan 2020 6:53 PM GMT
Liberal democracy institutions must defend Constitution:...19 Jan 2020 6:52 PM GMT