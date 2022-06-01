Black box of crashed Tara Air aircraft recovered
Kathmandu: A team of experienced international and national mountain guides on Tuesday retrieved the black box of the Tara Air plane that crashed in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district on Sunday, killing 22 people on board, including four Indians.
Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma of Mustang said that rescuers on Tuesday also recovered the last body from the wreckage site of
the plane. The black box of the turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane was recovered from the crash site by a team of experienced international and national mountain guides, The Himalayan Times reported. The black box will be transported to Kathmandu.
The Tara Air plane was found in a crashed state on Monday morning, 19 hours after it went missing amidst bad weather.
Due to the geographical remoteness and adverse weather conditions, the search and the recovery mission were delayed.
The plane was found scattered at an altitude of 4,200 metres, a four-hour uphill hike from the centre of Thasang Village Municipality.
Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, Nepal Police, Sherpas and locals reached the crash site on Monday and collected the bodies of those who lost their lives in the accident. Now it is confirmed that all 22 people, including four Indian nationals and three crew members, have been killed in the tragedy, officials said.
