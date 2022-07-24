Biden's global promises held back by politics at home

Washington DC: Soon after taking office, President Joe Biden went to State Department headquarters to tell the rest of the world that the United States could be counted on again after four years of Donald Trump's bull-in-the-china-shop foreign policy.

America is back, Biden said, in what has become a mantra.

But keeping his promises on the international stage has proved much more difficult than Biden might have expected. Domestic politics have routinely been a roadblock when it comes to taking action on climate change, taxes and pandemic relief, undermining hopes that Biden could swiftly restore the U.S. to its unquestioned role as a global leader.

The result is an administration straining to maintain its credibility abroad while Biden fights a rearguard action on Capitol Hill. It's simply more difficult to press other countries to do more to address challenges that span borders when he's struggling to deliver on those same issues at home.

Every new thing takes a little bit of the luster off, and contributes to a sense of a struggling president," said Michael O'Hanlon, the Brookings Institution director of research for foreign policy.

Biden has earned respect for marshaling an international response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the US has shipped more Coronavirus vaccines around the world than any other country.

Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, said Biden has restored our alliances, including our essential partnership with Europe, built new platforms and institutions in some of the most relevant regions of the world," including the Indo-Pacific, and shown leadership on "the issues that matter the most."

But his foreign policy record is much more mixed when he needs to secure support in Congress.

Although he has secured close to 54 billion in military and financial assistance for Ukraine something Watson described as a historic amount delivered with unprecedented speed Republicans remain uniformly opposed to many of his initiatives, and Biden has been hobbled because of disagreements among Democrats.

The latest problem has been the breakdown of on-and-off negotiations with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who pulled his support for a potential compromise on legislation to address climate change and create a global minimum tax.

On both issues, Biden had already made pledges or reached an international agreement, but the U.S. commitment is now in doubt.

The global minimum tax is aimed at making it harder for companies to dodge taxes by moving from country to country in search of lower rates. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen played a leading role in negotiating the deal among 130 countries.

Reaching this consensus wasn't easy," Biden said when the agreement was announced just over a year ago. "It took American vision, as well as a commitment to closely cooperate with our partners around the world. It's a testament to how leadership rooted in our values can deliver important progress for families everywhere.

He acknowledged that building on this agreement will also require us to take action here at home and now it looks like that action may not happen.

Biden wanted Congress to pass a proposal that would allow the U.S. to impose extra taxes on companies that aren't paying at least 15%, either domestically or abroad.

But Manchin objected to tax changes in the legislation that's currently under consideration,

Administration officials said they are not giving up on a plan that they said would level the playing field for U.S. businesses, decrease incentives to move jobs offshore and close loopholes that corporations have used to shift

profits overseas.