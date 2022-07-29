Biden, Xi talk for over 2 hours at time of US-China tension
Washington DC: President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping held the fifth conversation of their presidencies on Thursday, speaking for more than two hours as they chart the future of their complicated relationship at a time of simmering economic and geopolitical tensions.
The call began at 8:33 a.m. EDT and ended at 10:50 a.m. EDT, according to the White House. It took place as Biden aims to find new ways to work with the rising global power as well as strategies to contain China's influence around the world. Differing perspectives on global health, economic policy and human rights have long tested the relationship with China's refusal to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine adding further strain.
"The two heads of state had in-depth communication and exchanges on China-US relations and issues of mutual concern," China Central Television reported on its website.
The latest pressure point has been House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential visit to Taiwan, the island that governs itself democratically and receives informal defensive support from the US, but which China considers part of its territory. Beijing has said it would view such a trip as a provocation, a threat US officials are taking with heightened seriousness in light of Russia's incursion into Ukraine.
"If the US insists on going its own way and challenging China's bottom line, it will surely be met with forceful responses, Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, told reporters earlier this week. All ensuing consequences shall be borne by the US." Pelosi would be the highest-ranking US elected official to travel to Taiwan since Republican Newt Gingrich visited the island in 1997 when he was House speaker.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Delhi children to gather to form world's largest tricolour on Aug 4'28 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Govt aims for rapid expansion of EV charging infrastructure28 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
SC to hear AAP's plea challenging MCD poll postponement on Aug 528 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
L-G Saxena gives DMs instructions for more seamless revenue...28 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
'New road markings to come up on lines of global street design'28 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT