Biden wins South Carolina primary
Washington DC: Former US vice president Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary on Saturday, giving a big boost to his presidential campaign.
Biden, 77, scored more than 50 per cent of the total votes counted in the crucial state of South Carolina, where the primaries for the Democratic party's presidential race were held on Saturday. Senator Bernie Sanders, 78, was a distant second with 17 per cent of the votes counted.
On the Republican side, President Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election, decisively won the GOP primary.
The first primary win in the 2020 presidential race gave Biden the much-needed boost to his White House ambition. He had lost the previous primaries and caucuses in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.
The last two were won by Sanders and Iowa was a tie between Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.
Now all eyes are on "Super Tuesday" or March 3 when presidential primaries would be held in as many as 15 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Mumbai: Central Railway trains delayed due to rail fracture2 March 2020 8:30 AM GMT
2 rockets hit Baghdad's Green Zone2 March 2020 8:29 AM GMT
Syria, Libya agree to reactivate diplomatic missions2 March 2020 8:28 AM GMT
Turkish drone attacks kill 19 Syrian govt soldiers2 March 2020 8:27 AM GMT
Royal Enfield sales up 1 pc in February2 March 2020 8:24 AM GMT