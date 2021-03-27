Biden vows action on migrants

Washington DC: The US will take steps to more quickly move hundreds of migrant children and teens out of cramped detention facilities along the Southwest border, President Joe Biden said Thursday.

He was pushing back against suggestions that his administration's policies are responsible for the rising number of people seeking to enter the country.

Pressed repeatedly on the border issue at his first news conference since taking office, Biden said his administration was taking steps to address the situation with measures such as setting aside space at a Texas Army base for about 5,000 unaccompanied minors. But mostly he fired back at criticism.

He noted that his administration, as was done under President Donald Trump, is continuing to quickly expel most adults and families under a public health order imposed at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The crucial difference is that the government is allowing teens and children, at least temporarily, to stay in the country, straining government resources during the pandemic. The only people we're not going to let be left sitting there on the other side of the Rio Grande by themselves with no help are children, he said.