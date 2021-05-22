Biden says his party 'still supports Israel'

Washington DC: US President Joe Biden has said that there is no shift in the commitment of his administration towards the security of Israel but insisted a two-state solution that includes a state for Palestinians remains the only answer to that conflict.

Biden's comment comes a day a ceasefire was announced between Israel and Hamas negotiated by Egypt following a 11-day war that caused a lot of casualties and infrastructure damage in Gaza.

There is no shift in my commitment, the commitment to the security of Israel, period, Biden told reporters at a joint news conference along with the visiting South Korean President Moon-Jae-In.

No shift, not at all, but I tell you what there is a shift in. The shift is that we still need a two-state solution. It is the only answer, the only answer. What I'm convinced of is that we can now move, as I did even before I was able to negotiate--well, I shouldn't--before the cease-fire was negotiated, he said.

Biden said his administration is going to make sure that the US is going to provide for security in the West Bank.

We renewed the security commitment, as well as economic commitment to the people on the West Bank, he said.

In his call with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden said he indicated to the Israelis it was very important that they stop in Jerusalem this inter communal fighting that is by extremes on both sides.