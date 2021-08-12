Biden rules out changes in troop withdrawal plan from Afghanistan

Washington DC: President Joe Biden has ruled out any change in the US plan to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan despite the Taliban increasingly gaining control over large swaths of the war-torn country, saying Afghan leaders need to come together and fight for themselves and their nation.

President Biden in April ordered the withdrawal of all the US troops from Afghanistan by September 11 to end America's longest war.

The Pentagon's massive task of removing service members and equipment out of Afghanistan is nearly complete and the US military mission is slated to end by August 31.

No, Biden told reporters on Tuesday at the White House when asked if his current plan to withdraw troops could change at all.

Look, we spent over a trillion dollars over 20 years. We trained and equipped over 300,000 Afghan forces. Afghan leaders have to come together. We lost thousands -- lost to death and injury -- thousands of American personnel. They've got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation, he asserted.

The United States -- I'll insist we continue to keep the commitments we made of providing close air support, making sure that their air force functions and is operable, resupplying their forces with food and equipment, and paying all their salaries. But they've got to want to fight. They have outnumbered the Taliban, Biden said.

As the US troops withdrew from Afghanistan, the Taliban has made stunning battlefield advances despite being vastly outnumbered by the Afghan military.