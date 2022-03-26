Biden pledges new Ukraine aid

Brussels: US President Joe Biden and Western allies have pledged new sanctions and humanitarian aid in response to Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine, but their offers fell short of the more robust military assistance that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded for in a pair of live-video appearances.

Biden also announced the US would welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees though he said many probably prefer to stay closer to home and provide an additional USD 1 billion in food, medicine, water and other supplies.

The Western leaders spent Thursday crafting next steps to counter Russia's month-old invasion and huddling over how they might respond should Putin deploy chemical, biological or even a nuclear weapon.

They met in a trio of emergency summits that had them shuttling across Brussels for back-to-back-to-back meetings of NATO, the Group of Seven industrialised nations and the 27-member European Council.