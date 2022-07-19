Biden order aims to punish captors of Americans held abroad
Washington DC: US President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at increasing the flow of information to families of Americans detained abroad and at imposing sanctions on the criminals, terrorists or government officials who hold them captive.
It is unclear if the new order will result in bringing home more Americans jailed in foreign countries, but senior Biden administration officials who previewed the action to reporters said they regard it as an important way to raise the cost of hostage-taking and to punish captors.
The executive order is being announced as the administration faces criticism from some families over a perceived lack of creativity and aggressiveness in getting their loved ones home.
It also comes as the ongoing detention in Russia of WNBA star Brittney Griner has brought increased attention to the population of Americans who are jailed abroad and designated by the US as wrongfully detained.
The action relies on a section of the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act named after a retired FBI agent who vanished in Iran 15 years ago and is now presumed dead that authorizes the president to impose sanctions, including visa revocations, on people believed to be involved in the wrongful detention of Americans.
In this case, officials said, that could apply to government officials or to criminals or terrorists unaffiliated with a government.
Since sanctions may not always help facilitate a jailed American's release Russia's invasion of Ukraine, for instance, has proceeded despite a wave of economic sanctions from Western allies such punishment is expected to be used judiciously, according to one official who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the administration.
