Biden, Johnson to hold virtual G7 leaders meeting next week on Afghan situation

Washington DC: US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have agreed to hold a virtual meeting of G-7 countries next week on the fast-unfolding developments in Afghanistan.

Biden and Johnson spoke over phone regarding the developments in Afghanistan, the White House said on Tuesday, adding that the two leaders commended the bravery and professionalism of their military and civilian personnel, who are working together in Kabul on the evacuation of their citizens and Afghan nationals who assisted in the war effort.

They also discussed the need for continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners on Afghanistan policy going forward, including ways the global community can provide further humanitarian assistance and support for refugees and other vulnerable Afghans, the White House said in a readout of the phone call.

They agreed to hold a virtual G7 leaders' meeting next week to discuss a common strategy and approach (to the Afghan situation), it said.

G7 is an inter-governmental political forum consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken continued with his global outreach on the issue of Afghanistan.