Biden adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19
Rehoboth Beach (Delaware): White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the White House.
Sullivan typically has frequent contact with President Joe Biden but last was in contact with the president early in the week, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Sullivan had been keeping his distance from Biden after a couple of people he had been in close contact with had tested positive for the virus, the official said.
Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokeswoman, said Sullivan is asymptomatic and he has not been in close contact with the president .
The White House confirmed on Thursday that Biden had tested negative that day. White House officials did not immediately respond a request for comment on whether Biden has been tested
more recently.
