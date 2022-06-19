Biden adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19

Rehoboth Beach (Delaware): White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the White House.

Sullivan typically has frequent contact with President Joe Biden but last was in contact with the president early in the week, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Sullivan had been keeping his distance from Biden after a couple of people he had been in close contact with had tested positive for the virus, the official said.

Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokeswoman, said Sullivan is asymptomatic and he has not been in close contact with the president .

The White House confirmed on Thursday that Biden had tested negative that day. White House officials did not immediately respond a request for comment on whether Biden has been tested

more recently.