Biden admin sanctions Kremlin spokesman, 50 Russian oligarchs

Washington DC: The White House has imposed new sanctions on 50 Russian oligarchs, including Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskovt, and their families in the latest attempt to target President Vladimir Putin for ordering the invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden said the sanctions will target those who line their pockets with the Russian people's money as the Ukrainian people seek shelter from airstrikes.

The new penalties will cut members of the Russian elite, their families and close associates, from the US financial system.

Today, I'm announcing that we're adding dozens of names to the list, including one of Russia's wealthiest billionaires. I'm banning travel to America by more than 50 Russian oligarchs, their families, and their close associates, Biden told reporters at the top of his Cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday.

The US, he said, continues to impose very severe economic sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and all those folks around him, choking off access to technology as well as cutting off access to the global financial system. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a statement announced the names of some of the wealthiest Russian elites close to Putin who has been subject to the latest sanctions. They are Alisher Usmanov, Boris Arkady, and Igor Rotenberg, and their family members and entities connected to them.