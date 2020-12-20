Belgians, Dutch, Italy halt UK flights, fearing virus variant

Berlin: The Netherlands and Belgium on Sunday banned flights from the UK and Germany considered limiting such flights in attempt to ensure that a new strain of Coronavirus sweeping across southern England does not establish a strong foothold on the continent.

The Netherlands banned flights from the U.K. for at least the rest of the year while Belgium issued a flight ban for 24 hours starting at midnight and also halted train links to Britain.

German officials were considering serious options regarding incoming flights from the UK, but have not yet taken action.

The Netherlands said it will assess with other European Union nations the possibilities to contain the import of the virus from the United Kingdom. The three EU governments say their response comes in reaction to tougher measures imposed Saturday in London and surrounding areas by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He immediately put those regions into a new Tier 4 level of restrictions, saying that a fast-moving new variant of the virus that is 70% more transmissible than existing strains appears to be driving the rapid spread of new infections in London and southern England.

There's no evidence to suggest it is more lethal or causes more severe illness, the British prime minister stressed, or that vaccines will be less effective against it.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said Sunday said he was issuing the flight ban for 24 hours starting at midnight out of precaution. There are a great many questions about this new mutation and if it is not already on the mainland, he said. He hoped to have more clarity by Tuesday.

Germany has not yet spelled out a ban but is considering limiting or halting flights from the UK as well, the dpa news agency reported Sunday.

A high-ranking German official told dpa that restrictions on flights from Britain are a serious option. Germany, which holds the rotating presidency of the 27-nation EU, was in contact with its neighbors and was following all developments about the new variant closely, dpa reported.

Italy too is to join other European countries in imposing a ban on passenger flights from Britain, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told AFP on Sunday, as the British government warned that a potent new strain of the virus was "out of control".

"The United Kingdom has issued an alert concerning a new strain of Covid-19," Di Maio wrote on his Facebook account. "As the government, our duty is to protect Italians and for this reason... we will sign, with the health minister, a decree suspending flights to and from Britain," he said, without specifying when the measure would come into effect.

Europe has been walloped this fall by soaring new infections and deaths due to a resurgence of the virus, and many nations have reimposed a series of restrictions to reign in their outbreaks.