B'desh offers emergency medicines and medical equipment to India

Dhaka: In view of the rapidly deteriorating Coronavirus situation in India, the Government of Bangladesh has offered to dispatch on emergency basis medicines and medical equipment for the people of India who are fighting the pandemic across the country.

These include approximately 10,000 vials of injectable anti-viral, oral anti-viral, 30,000 PPE kits, and several thousand zinc, calcium, vitamin C and other necessary tablets.

The Government of Bangladesh expresses deep sorrow and condolences at the loss of lives in India due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Bangladesh stands in solidarity with close neighbor India at this critical moment and is ready to provide and mobilise support in every possible way to save lives."

"The thoughts and prayers of the people of Bangladesh are with the people of India for alleviating their sufferings. Bangladesh is interested to provide further support to India, if needed."