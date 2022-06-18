B'desh floods: 6 mn people marooned

Dhaka: Incessant rains and gushing waters have marooned at least six million people in Bangladesh, prompting authorities to call in the Army to assist in the rescue and relief operations. Officials estimate that six million people were marooned at their nearly inundated homes or were forced to take makeshift refuge elsewhere as water level in rivers in northeastern and northern regions continued to rise. Water now continued to surpass much above the danger lines in two of the country's four major river basins the situation appears to be nearly as bad as that of the 2004 flooding, a Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) spokesman said. Many people were forced to initially take refuge on their rooftops amid gushing rising waters until rescue boats came in Sunamganj.

No official data was available on the death toll but unofficial reports suggest that the ongoing flood has killed at least 19 people in the country.

The FFWC attributed the flooding to excessive rainfalls simultaneously in upstream Meghlaya and Bangladesh.

The incessant downpours aggravated the miseries while the deluge severed the road links of northeastern Sunamganj district from the rest of the country and forced authorities to close a major international airport in neighbouring Sylhet after water submerged its runway. Flood water engulfed several power stations, forcing authorities to shut down the facilities, subsequently affecting internet and mobile phone communications. Earlier, Bangladesh called in the Army to aide in the civil administration in evacuating people or reaching

succours to marooned people while the Navy and the Air Force units subsequently joined them in northestern Sylhet region.