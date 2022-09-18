B'desh asks Myanmar to exercise restraint amid escalated border tension

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Saturday asked Myanmar to exercise restraint as tensions escalated in frontiers over the use of artillery guns along the borders by its forces which killed a Rohingya child and wounded several others in the past several days.

Bangladesh does want war, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told reporters here when asked for comments on the Myanmar security forces actions on the borders, frightening both Bangladeshis and Rohingyas who took refuge in makeshift camps in the neighbourhood.

Kamal said Bangladesh would inform the United Nations if Myanmar does not end the firing near the Bangladesh border as "we have repeatedly warned Myanmar through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but they did not heed the warnings".

He said Bangladesh wanted to resolve issues with Myanmar peacefully and expected the neighbour to realise their mistake and refrain from doing anything in future that impedes bilateral relations.