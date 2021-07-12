Bangladesh's daily COVID-19 deaths hit another daily record

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Sunday reported 230 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day toll since the pandemic began, as health officials warned that the situation could deteriorate further in the coming weeks.

The number of COVID-19 cases reached 1,021,189 after 11,874 people tested positive in the last 24 hours in the country, said a spokesman for the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

"These two figures are so far the highest in terms of deaths and infection cases recorded in a single day We do not expect the situation to improve in next few weeks," the spokesman said.

Bangladesh registered 230 new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the total toll to 16,419, the spokesman said.

The new record surpassed the previous high of 212 on Friday. The new hotspot Khulna reported 66 deaths, the highest among the eight divisions, followed by Dhaka with 56 deaths, Chittagong 39 and Rajshahi 26, Rangpur 22, Barisal and Sylhet 8 each, and Mymensingh 5.