Bangladesh records highest single-day Covid deaths at 143

Dhaka: Bangladesh has recorded its highest single-day virus-related deaths at 143 on Thursday, according to media reports on Friday.

The Directorate General of Health Services, in its medical bulletin said 143 Coronavirus-related deaths and 8,301 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Now, the COVID-19 death toll stands at 14,646, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

Before Thursday, Bangladesh recorded the highest COVID-19-related deaths on June 27 at 119 fatalities. Since then, the daily death toll has exceeded 100 everyday, indicating increased transmission.

The first six months of this year have accounted for 47 per cent of the total Coronavirus deaths, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper said.

From January 1 to June 30 this year, 6,944 Coronavirus cases have ended in fatalities, and in the preceding ten months 7,702 deaths were reported. The first case of Coronavirus was detected on March 8, 2020 in Bangladesh.

April recorded the maximum deaths at 2,404.

Bangladesh is currently in a national lockdown as health officials warned the COVID-19 outbreak could get worse in the coming weeks.

"All government, semi-public and private offices are to be shut during the duration of the lockdown. Regular road, rail and water travel service is suspended," according to a government statement.

It added that all shopping malls, tourist sites, resorts, community centres, social and religious events that draw crowds would come under the restriction.

The Army has been roped in to aid the civil administration to enforce the lockdown, which is set to end on July 7.