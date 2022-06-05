Australia says China threatened plane over South China Sea

Beijing: Australia on Sunday said a Chinese fighter jet carried out dangerous maneuvers threatening the safety of one of its maritime surveillance planes over the South China Sea.

The May 26 incident in international airspace saw a Chinese Air Force J-16 intercept a P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft on routine patrol, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on its website.

The intercept resulted in a dangerous maneuver that "posed a safety threat to the P-8 aircraft and its crew," the ministry said. The Australian government has raised its concerns about the incident with the Chinese government, it added.

There was no official response Sunday from Beijing over the reported incident.

Such incidents are not unprecedented. A collision between a U.S. EP-3 surveillance plane and a Chinese naval air force jet in April 2001 resulted in the death of the Chinese pilot and the 10-day detention of the U.S. air crew by China.

Relations between Australia and China have been poor for years after Beijing imposed trade barriers and refused high-level exchanges in response to Canberra enacting rules targeting foreign interference in its domestic politics.

Australia and others have also sought to block Chinese inroads into the South Pacific, including Beijing's signing of a security agreement with the Solomon Islands that could result in it stationing troops and ships in the archipelago, which lies less than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) from the Australian coast.

Last month's incident comes amid increasingly aggressive behavior by the Chinese military in border areas and at sea targeting planes, ships and land forces from India, Canada, the United States and the

Philippines.