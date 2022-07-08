Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe stuns world leaders

Kuala Lumpur: Friday's shocking assassination of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in one of the world's safest countries stunned leaders and drew condemnation, with Iran calling it an act of terrorism" while Spain slammed the cowardly attack."

Abe, 67, was shot from behind in Nara in western Japan while giving a campaign speech. He was airlifted to a hospital but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital. Abe was Japan's longest-serving leader before stepping down in 2020 for health reasons.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who hastily returned to Tokyo from campaign events around the country, called the shooting dastardly and barbaric.

Leaders from Turkey to Singapore condemned the attack, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the shooting despicable.

His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people. The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time, Johnson tweeted.

Iran condemned the shooting as an act of terrorism.

As a country that has been a victim of terrorism and has lost great leaders to terrorists, we are following the news closely and with concern, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

We are shocked and saddened to hear about the violent attack against former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the White House said in a statement shortly afterward.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier expressed her shock about the shooting. She said Abe was one of the first leaders she met after taking office and described him as deeply committed to his role, generous and kind.

Police have arrested a suspected gunman at the scene.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that he was deeply shocked by the odious attack on Abe. He paid tribute to Abe as a great prime minister and said France stands at the side of the Japanese people.

Many gave their condolences and expressed solidarity with Japan, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Saturday as a one-day national mourning as a mark of the deepest respect for Abe.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sent his best wishes to Abe's family. Spain stands together with the people of Japan in these difficult times, he tweeted.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Abe was one of Australia's closest friends and a giant on the world stage," adding that "his legacy was one of global impact, and a profound and positive one for Australia. He will be greatly missed." Italian Premier Mario Draghi offered his profound condolences and said Italy was embracing Abe's family, the government and the

Japanese people.