Armenian leader's party wins snap vote despite defeat in war

Yerevan: Results released Monday showed that the party of Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won snap parliamentary elections which he called to ease anger over a peace deal he signed with Azerbaijan.

With all precincts counted, Pashinyan's Civil Contract party won 53.9 per cent of the vote.

A bloc led by former President Robert Kocharyan was in a distant second place with about 21 per cent, the election commission said Monday.

Pashinyan called the early election after months of protests demanding his resignation because of the peace deal that he signed to end six weeks of fighting with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The results indicate that Pashinyan, a 46-year-old former journalist who came to power after leading large street protests in 2018 that ousted his predecessor, continued to enjoy broad support despite the humiliating defeat and demonstrations demanding his

resignation.