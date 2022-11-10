Another earthquake hits Nepal, no casualties

Kathmandu: A 4.1-magnitude earthquake hit western Nepal on Thursday, a day after a powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake jolted the Himalayan nation, which killed six people and sparked panic among citizens. According to the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Centre, the earthquake occurred at 5.13 am on Thursday, with its epicentre at Kada area in Khaptad Chhededaha rural municipality of Bajura district, situated 750 km from Kathmandu.

The Center said that the latest quake is not the aftershock of the Gorkha Earthquake of 2015 but a fresh earthquake.

No loss of lives were reported so far. Wednesday's earthquake occurred at 2:12 am with its epicentre at Khaptad National Park in the Doti district of the quake-prone Himalayan nation, damaging scores of houses and sparking panic among the people who were sleeping. Six persons were killed and eight others injured in the earthquake, Home Ministry spokesperson Phanindra Pokharel told PTI over phone.

He said that the government has instructed the local administration to immediately distribute relief materials and compensation to the victims.

The kin of those killed will be provided Rs 200,000 per head as compensation, he said.

The six injured have been admitted to district Hospital in Doti while two others who sustained serious injuries have been airlifted to Seti Zonal Hospital in Dhangadhi, according to Home Ministry officials.

At least 10 houses were completely damaged in the quake, they said.

According to Nepal Army spokesperson Narayan Silwal, three persons were missing and are believed to have been trapped in the housing collapse in Purvichauki.