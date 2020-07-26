Amid virus, uncertainty, parents decide how to school kids

Indianapolis: Joshua Claybourn is leaning toward sending his kindergarten daughter to in-person classes at a private school next month.

Holly Davis' sixth-grade daughter will learn online, though the family has not yet decided what to do for school for a teenage daughter who requires special accommodations for hearing problems and dyslexia and another who's starting college.

As they decide how their children will learn this fall amid the Coronavirus pandemic, parents are anxiously weighing the benefits of in-person instruction against the risks that schools could shut their doors again or that their children could contract the virus and pass it on.

To say we are stressed might be an understatement, said Davis, of Noblesville, Indiana, whose family is self-isolating after one of their daughters was exposed to COVID-19 at a cross country meet.

We're being forced to make impossible decisions.

Across the country, chaos and disarray have marked the start of the school year as families await directives from district officials and, where they have a choice, make agonising decisions over whether to enroll their children online or in person often with very little guidance.

If their kids are not in classrooms, parents will have to line up child care or find the time to help them learn online.

They have no idea if it will be safe to send their children to school or whether the school doors will open at all or stay open if someone is diagnosed with the virus.

Further complicating decisions, in some public school districts, kids who opt for online instruction won't be able to participate in in-person extracurricular activities.

The decision over how kids will be schooled is particularly fraught in low-income areas and communities of colour that bear the double burden of being places both most affected by the pandemic and ones where students could benefit most from being in school, said Dr. Kiran Joshi, senior medical officer and co-lead of the Cook County Health Department, which serves 2.4 million people around Chicago.

I think there's clearly a lot of value in in-person instruction, Joshi said.

I think, though, that that has to be balanced with the need to control the pandemic. Many parents dread a return to what millions faced this spring, when they tried to work while their kids attended online school.

About 70 per cent of Americans think schools should open in the fall, though most of those think it should happen with restrictions, according to a recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs.

Only 8 per cent say K-12 schools should operate normally. Mask wearing has been a particular sticking point in many places.

In Springfield, Illinois, scores of people rallied against a requirement that schoolchildren wear face coverings while attending class.

Claybourn, father to the kindergartner, is weighing his options. He said it's not clear yet what his local public school system in Newburgh, Indiana, would do if a someone caught COVID-19.

The private school he's eyeing said it would close only the child's classroom, and only for two to three weeks.

The public school also plans to offer an online option, but to Claybourn, an attorney who works outside of his home, that is not a solution because ultimately requires someone with the kids all day.

He also wants his daughter to have the routine, friendships and interactions with teachers that come with in-school learning.

I will never be as good of a teacher as the trained professionals, he said.

I understand the concern about kids contracting and spreading the virus, but for me the larger concern is the prospect of not being in school for an extended period.