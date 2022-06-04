American spy agencies review their misses on Ukraine, Russia

Washington: The question was posed in a private briefing to US intelligence officials weeks before Russia launched its invasion in late February: Was Ukraine's leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, made in the mold of Britain's Winston Churchill or Afghanistan's Ashraf Ghani?

In other words, would Zelenskyy lead a historic resistance or flee while his government collapsed? Ultimately, US intelligence agencies underestimated Zelenskyy and Ukraine while overestimating Russia and its president, even as they accurately predicted Vladimir Putin would order an invasion.

But Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, did not fall in a few days, as the the United States had expected.

And while American spy agencies have been credited with supporting Ukraine's resistance, they now face bipartisan pressure to review what they got wrong beforehand especially after their mistakes in judging Afghanistan last year.

Intelligence officials have begun a review of how their agencies judge the will and ability of foreign governments to fight. The review is taking place while US intelligence continues to have a critical role in Ukraine and as the White House ramps up weapons deliveries and support to Ukraine, trying to predict what Putin might see as escalatory and seeking to avoid a direct war with Russia.

President Joe Biden's administration announced it would give Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems, a weapon that Ukraine has long wanted.

Since the war began on February 24, the White House has approved shipping drones, anti-tank and anti-aircraft systems, and millions of rounds of ammunition.

The US has lifted early restrictions on intelligence-sharing to provide information that Ukraine has used to strike critical targets, including the flagship of the Russian navy.

Lawmakers from both parties question whether the US could have done more before Putin invaded and whether the White House held back some support due to pessimistic assessments of Ukraine.

Senator Angus King, an independent from Maine, told officials at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing last month that had we had a better handle on the prediction, we could have done more to assist the Ukrainians earlier".

Ohio Representative Mike Turner, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said in an interview that he thought the White House and top administration officials had projected "their own bias on the situation in a way that lends itself to inaction".

The Senate Intelligence Committee sent a classified letter last month to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence asking about how intelligence agencies

assessed both Ukraine and Afghanistan. CNN first reported the letter.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told lawmakers in May that the National Intelligence Council would review how the agencies assess both will to fight and capacity to fight. Both issues are quite challenging to provide effective analysis on

and we're looking at different methodologies for doing so, Haines said.