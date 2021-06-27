Alzheimer's drug stirs hope for patients, worry for doctors

Phoenix (US): In the weeks since a new Alzheimer's drug was approved, hopeful patients have bombarded Dr. Alireza Atri with calls and emails about a treatment that has sparked both excitement and skepticism.

They want to know if the drug might be right for them. Like many physicians, Atri has no easy answers.

It's not a simple yes or no, said the neurologist at the Banner Sun Health Research Institute in Arizona.

It probably won't be for a while. Doctors across the country are still trying to figure out who should receive the drug called Aduhelm, which, at best, slows the fatal disease marginally.

Other drugs for Alzheimer's disease only temporarily ease symptoms like memory problems, insomnia and depression.

While some clinics have already started giving the drug, many providers say it will take weeks or months before they are ready.

Insurers including the biggest bill payer for this drug, Medicare still need to determine which patients to cover for a treatment that could cost more than 50,000 a year. And doctors worry that emotions will affect decisions by patients and families in seeking the drug.

People are desperate. It's a really horrible disease, said Stanford University's Dr. Michael Greicius.

Karl Newkirk hopes to start taking Aduhelm if his doctor gives the OK because he doesn't see any other treatments worth trying.

It looks like the only star in the sky, said the 80-year-old Sarasota, Florida, resident, who has early-stage Alzheimer's.

Newkirk's doctor confirms he's a good candidate for the drug. While the retired technology consultant is still fit enough to ride roller coasters with his grandchildren at nearby Busch Gardens, he struggles with short-term memory loss. He wants to try Aduhelm, even though he's aware of the drug's limits.

Michele Hall, 54, of Bradenton, Florida, also is eager to discuss the drug at her next appointment with an Alzheimer's specialist.

A former government attorney, Hall had to quit her job after struggling with once-simple tasks like spelling, public speaking and remembering deadlines.

She was diagnosed with early Alzheimer's last November by doctors at the Mayo Clinic.

Hall calls Aduhelm the first tiny glimmer of hope that she'll get more quality time with her husband and their three adult children.

When you get that diagnosis, you really wake up every morning and go Here I am, it's ticking away and I'm just waiting,' she said.