Afghanistan, Myanmar will not address UNGA

United Nations: Afghanistan and Myanmar withdrew" their participation from the General Debate of the high-level 76th session of the UN General Assembly, a spokesperson for the President of the 193-member world body said.

According to the latest list of speakers for the last day of the General Debate on Monday, Afghanistan and Myanmar are not listed to address the session, even as previous provisional speakers' lists had the countries' diplomats listed to speak at the General Debate.

When asked why Afghanistan and Myanmar are not listed as speakers for the final day of the General Debate, Monica Grayley, Spokesperson to the President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid, confirmed to PTI that: we have received information that the Member State withdrew its participation in the General Debate which was scheduled for today. Grayley said Myanmar withdrew its participation some time back and Afghanistan over the weekend, when we heard of it.

On Friday, spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric had said that as for now, the Afghanistan representative inscribed on the list for Monday is H.E. Mr. Ghulam M. Isaczai, the Permanent Representative.