Afghan police arrest 10 criminal suspects in Kabul

Kabul: The Afghan National Police (ANP) operations team has arrested 10 criminal suspects in Kabul and its surrounding districts within the past 48 hours, the Afghan Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

"A total of 10 suspects involving in different criminal cases were arrested by ANP in Kabul city Police Districts and districts on the outskirts of Kabul province within the last 48 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

The arrestees were taken to the Kabul police headquarters for screening and possible legal process, the statement added.

The ANP also seized two rounds of weapons, one hand grenade, a stolen car license plate during the operations, that were part of preventive measures being adopted to ensure a high level of security and safety in the national capital with nearly 5 million population, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition, the Afghan border police discovered up to 48,000 Tablet-K in Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, according to the statement.

"The drugs have been elaborated inside the protein cans being taken into the country. A man was also arrested in connection to the smuggling, with his file referred to the related organs for further investigation," the statement added.

The Tablet-K is the street name for a drug with stimulant effects that often sold in Afghanistan.