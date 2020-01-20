9 killed in Indonesia bridge collapse

Bengkulu (Indonesia): Nine people drowned and another was missing after a bridge collapsed on Indonesia's Sumatra island, the disaster agency said on Monday.

Some 30 people, mostly students, were on the bridge Sunday afternoon in the town of Kaur when the newly built crossing suddenly collapsed, hurtling some teens into the water below while others clutched on to the railing.

The water level in the river below the bridge was higher than usual with strong currents after torrential downpours pounded the Bengkulu region at the southern end of Sumatra. "Some managed to save themselves but 10 others could not fight against the current and drowned, they were swept away" Ujang Syafiri, head of the disaster mitigation agency, told AFP, adding that the bridge may have collapsed due to excessive weight.