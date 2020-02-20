8 killed in two shootings in Germany

Frankfurt: Eight people were killed in two shootings in the western German city of Hanau on Wednesday evening, local police have confirmed.

According to an earlier statement from the police, shots were fired at two different locations in Hanau around 10 p.m. local time. A dark-coloured vehicle fled the first crime scene, the Xinhua news agency reported.

A large-scale search for the perpetrators is underway, police said.

The Hessenschau regional broadcaster reported that the two shootings happened at two different shisha bars in the city.

Hanau is about 20 km east of Frankfurt, with a population of about 1,00,000.