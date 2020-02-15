8 civilians killed in Afghanistan air strike
Jalalabad (Afghanistan): An air strike in Afghanistan has killed eight civilians, officials said on Saturday, as the war-torn country prepares for a "reduction in violence" under a deal between Taliban militants and the US. The incident took place in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Friday when a vehicle carrying civilians was struck, according to Ataullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor.
"The target of the attack was Taliban militants who wanted to establish checkpoints on the road, but unfortunately civilians were hit," he told AFP, putting the death toll at eight.
Talib Khan, a relative of the dead, told AFP the victims had been driving home from a picnic when their truck was hit, killing everyone inside.
Another relative, Shah Mir, 70, said: "No other breadwinner is left in my house, all my three sons were killed. I have a dozen grandchildren, I don't know how to bring them up."
It was not immediately clear who bombed the vehicle, but the US and Afghan militaries are the only forces in Afghanistan conducting air strikes.
A US military spokesman said they were "looking into the incident" and an Afghan defence ministry spokesman said they had launched an investigation. The strike comes after US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Thursday an agreement with the Taliban was in place for a "conditions-based" seven-day reduction in violence.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
406 people brought back from Wuhan may be released next...15 Feb 2020 6:01 PM GMT
Total of Rs 3.5L crore repaid to Centre, says Amit Mitra15 Feb 2020 6:00 PM GMT
Kejriwal swearing-in: All those who run Delhi will be chief...15 Feb 2020 5:59 PM GMT
India rejects Turkish President Erdogan's comments on...15 Feb 2020 5:58 PM GMT
Air India plane damaged as pilot forces early takeoff15 Feb 2020 5:57 PM GMT