8 B'deshi evacuees from Wuhan hospitalised in Dhaka

Dhaka :Eight of the 312 Bangladeshis evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, have been hospitalised in Dhaka, the media reported.

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines ferrying the evacuees arrived at Shahjalal International Airport sometime on Saturday morning, bdnews24 quoted Tahera Khandaker, a spokeswoman for the flag carrier, as saying.

The eight passengers were sent to two hospitals after they developed a fever, Shahriar Sazzad, a health officer at the Dhaka airport, said.

The rest of the evacuees were taken to the Ashkona Hajj Camp, where they will be quarantined for 14 days, the incubation period of the new virus.

Police and army personnel have been deployed to secure the camp.

Initially, 361 Bangladeshis had registered to return from Wuhan, but 316 reported at Tianhe International Airport, while four of them were barred as their body temperature was high, according to Director General of Health Services Abul Kalam Azad.

Till Sunday, the coronavirus epidemic has killed 304 people, with 14,380 infected cases only in China.

The Philippines confirmed one death, making it the first country outside China to report a fatality.

