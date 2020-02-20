7-month-old coronavirus patient discharged from hospital in China
Beijing: A seven-month-old baby infected with the novel coronavirus was discharged from hospital on Wednesday after recovery in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.
The baby was the youngest patient in Chongqing, and was confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus on Feburary 3, according to a press conference, the Xinhua news agency.
"The hospital set up a special medical team to treat the baby patient," said Xia Pei, Deputy Party Secretary of Chongqing's health commission. "Everything went well with the treatment and the baby was discharged from hospital after recovery this morning."
As of Tuesday, a total of 296 COVID-19 patients had been reported in Chongqing, with 254 discharged from hospital after recovery.
