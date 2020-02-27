7 killed in US shooting
Washington: Seven people, including the suspected gunman, were killed in a shooting on a company campus in the US state of Wisconsin, it was reported.
The shooting rampage took place on Wednesday at the Milwaukee campus of beer brewer Molson Coors, reports Xinhua news agency.
The company notified its employees at the complex of an "active shooter" by email, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The Milwaukee Police Department said in a series of tweets that it was investigating "a critical incident" and responding to "an active scene," urging people to stay away from the area.
