7 injured in Texas market shooting
Houston: Seven people were injured in a shooting at a flea market in the US state of Texas, police said.
The incident took place on Sunday night at the market located about 18 km north of downtown Houston, reports Xinhua news agency
Some injuries may have been a result of bullet ricochet and "no one is critically wounded", Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.
Police said that a male suspect was detained at the scene and an investigation was underway.
The shooting's motive is yet to be determined.
