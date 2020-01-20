6.6-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia, no tsunami warning
Jakarta: An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's North Sulawesi province, authorities said on Monday, adding that no tsunami warning was issued.
The quake struck at 11.58 p.m. on Sunday with the epicentre 64 km southwest of Bolaang Mongondow Selatan district and a depth of 95 km under the sea bed, Xinhua news agency reported.
There were also no immediate reports of any damages or injuries.
Indonesia is frequently hit by quakes as it sits on a vulnerable quake-impacted zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire".
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Odisha CM launches online property tax module20 Jan 2020 11:08 AM GMT
Delhi Assembly Election: Stuck in his own roadshow,...20 Jan 2020 10:32 AM GMT
Huawei, TomTom ink deal for Google Maps alternative20 Jan 2020 10:31 AM GMT
Nirbhaya case: SC rejects death row convict's plea claiming...20 Jan 2020 10:15 AM GMT
One more arrest in Visva-Bharati varsity hostel attack20 Jan 2020 10:06 AM GMT