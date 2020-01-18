6 trekkers missing in Annapurna region avalanche
Kathmandu: At least six trekkers, including four Koreans, went missing after an avalanche triggered by heavy snowfall hit the trail route along Nepal's Annapurna trekking circuit, it was reported on Saturday.
According to Arjun Paudel, General Secretary of Korea Tours and Trekking Operators Association, four Korean trekkers along with their two Nepali guides were missing in the avalanche, The Himalayan Times reported.
"Lee Min Su, Jeong Pil Bong, Kim Sook Ja and Choi Hyo Won along with their two Nepali Guides went missing in the avalanche near Deurali area," he said, adding that identity of Nepali guides have not been known yet.
They had started the trek on January 15, he added.
"At least three Taiwanese and two Chinese trekkers, who were also on their way to the Annapurna Base Camp, were reportedly hit by an avalanche near Deurali at Machhapuchhre Rural Municipality in Kaski district," Paudel quoted trekking guide Ram Saran Shrestha as saying from the incident site.
Raj Kumar KC, Deputy Superintendent of Police in Pokhara, said that a police team has already left for Deurali to carry out search and rescue operations.
"Details are still awaited," he added.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
J&K: SMS, voice calls restored on prepaid mobile phones...18 Jan 2020 9:19 AM GMT
ED attaches properties of ex-BSP minister Rangnath Mishra18 Jan 2020 8:03 AM GMT
Noted Kathak dancer claims performance on Sufi music...18 Jan 2020 8:02 AM GMT
Kolkata's 'Shaheen Bagh' protestors to continue anti-CAA...18 Jan 2020 7:03 AM GMT
Army jawan commits suicide in JK's Udhampur18 Jan 2020 6:51 AM GMT