6 Pak Army personnel killed in copter crash

Islamabad: Six Pakistan Army officials, including two Majors, were killed in a helicopter crash in southwestern Balochistan province, the military said on Monday, the second such incident after another military helicopter crashed in the same province last month.

The crash occurred near Khost in the Harnai district of the province on Sunday night during a flying mission, it said.

All the "six personnel on board, including 2 pilots" were killed in the crash, the Army said. No reason for the crash was given.

The accident comes more than a month after a similar incident occurred in Balochistan on August 1 when

a Pakistan Army helicopter crashed, killing all six

personnel, including a Lieutenant General, on board.