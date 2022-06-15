6 dead in China as rain triggers landslides, house collapse
Beijing: Heavy rain in China has claimed six lives this week and forced the evacuation of some 200,000 people.
Five people died in southeastern China, according to state media reports: A house collapse took three lives in Fujian province on Tuesday, and two died Monday in a landslide caused by torrential rain in neighboring Jiangxi province.
One person died and three are missing in northern China after a vehicle fell into the water in mountain flooding from heavy rain in the Inner Mongolia region.
China regularly experiences seasonal rains and flooding during the summer, most frequently in central and southern areas.
