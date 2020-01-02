5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Iran
Tehran: An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Iran's Khorasan Razavi province on Thursday, according to the Iranian Seismological Centre.
The epicentre of the quake was at the depth of 8 km, 34.030 north latitude and 60.325 east longitude, 300 km to the south of Iran's sacred Mash'had city, reports Xinhua news agency.
There were no immediate reports on casualties or damages.
