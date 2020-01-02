Millennium Post
Home > World > 5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Iran

5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Iran

5.8-magnitude earthquake hits Iran

Tehran: An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Iran's Khorasan Razavi province on Thursday, according to the Iranian Seismological Centre.

The epicentre of the quake was at the depth of 8 km, 34.030 north latitude and 60.325 east longitude, 300 km to the south of Iran's sacred Mash'had city, reports Xinhua news agency.

There were no immediate reports on casualties or damages.

IANS

IANS

Our contributor helps bringing the latest updates to you


Share it
Top