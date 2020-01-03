4 killed in SL military plane crash

Millennium Post
COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan air force plane crashed on a tea estate in the island's mountains Friday, killing the four crewmembers on board and injuring a civilian on the ground.

The crash occurred in Haputale district about 200 kilometers (124 miles) east of the capital Colombo, said air force spokesman Capt. Gihan Seneviratne.

Agencies

