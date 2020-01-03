4 killed in SL military plane crash
COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan air force plane crashed on a tea estate in the island's mountains Friday, killing the four crewmembers on board and injuring a civilian on the ground.
The crash occurred in Haputale district about 200 kilometers (124 miles) east of the capital Colombo, said air force spokesman Capt. Gihan Seneviratne.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Iran general's killing triggers global alarm3 Jan 2020 5:16 PM GMT
State Dept tells US citizens to leave Iraq 'immediately'3 Jan 2020 5:16 PM GMT
Soleimani should have been eliminated many years ago, says...3 Jan 2020 5:15 PM GMT
Iran warns of 'severe revenge' after Soleimani death3 Jan 2020 5:14 PM GMT
World cannot afford another war in Gulf3 Jan 2020 5:14 PM GMT