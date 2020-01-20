3 Sikhs stabbed to death in East London in clash within community

London: Three British Sikhs were stabbed to death aer a street fight between two groups within the community in east London, Scotland Yard said on Monday.

Two men, aged 29 and 29, have been arrested on suspicion of murder aer an investigation was launched on Sunday night, when emergency services were called to an altercation in Seven Kings area of Redbrigde, Ilford, and found three men, aged in their 20s and 30s, suering stab injuries.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene. "We believe the parties involved were from the Sikh community and known to each other. A fight has taken place which has escalated, resulting in three people being fatally attacked," said Detective Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman, Commander of the Metropolitan Police East Area Command.

"This investigation remains in its early stages and work continues to establish the exact sequence of events that led to this shocking incident. Residents in and around the Seven Kings area will see extra oicers on patrol; if you have any concerns, or information that could assist the investigation, please stop and speak to them," he said.

The Met Police said its oicers are in the process of establishing the formal identification of the victims and informing the next of kin before the names of those murdered can be released following postmortem examinations.

They said the "thorough investigation" is being led by homicide detectives from the Met Police's Specialist Crime and crime scenes are in place in the area as oicers continue a full forensic examination. "The horrific triple stabbing in Seven Kings in Redbridge is a tragic reminder of the evil scourge of knife crime that continues to plague our country," London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement on

Monday.