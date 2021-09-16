3 killed, 60 hurt as quake hits China's Sichuan

Beijing: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted China's southwestern Sichuan province early on Thursday morning, killing at least three persons and injuring 60 others.

Sichuan's earthquake relief headquarters activated a level-II response, the second highest in China's four-tier earthquake emergency response system.

The earthquake measuring 6.0-magnitude struck at 4:33 AM (local time) in Luxian county at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

Three persons were killed and 60 others injured in the quake, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured people were rushed to nearby hospitals where the condition of three of them is stated to be critical.

More than 6,900 affected residents have been relocated and over 10,000 people shifted to temporary shelters as of early Thursday morning after the quake, the local government said.

Over 730 houses have collapsed while 7,290 damaged due to the intensity of the quake, the report said.

The earthquake administration has dispatched a team to guide on-site disaster

relief work.