3 killed, 1 wounded in Pittsburgh shooting

Pittsburgh (US): Two women and a man were killed and a fourth person wounded in a shooting in Pittsburgh, authorities said. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said the gunfire occurred near a busy North Side intersection at about 10 pm Saturday.

Public safety spokesperson Cara Cruz said one woman died at the scene. A second woman and a man were pronounced dead at Allegheny General Hospital. Cruz said another man who arrived at the hospital was admitted in stable condition with a gunshot wound to a leg.

No arrests were immediately announced and there was no immediate word on the number of shooters. Authorities have not released the identities of the victims. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the shooting happened at the southern edge of the Allegheny Commons, which includes a grocery store and gas station, the Allegheny Elks Lodge and a park.

In another incident, four people were shot, including three students, during Clark Atlanta University's homecoming outside a campus library early Sunday.

A large group of people were listening to a DJ near Atlanta University Center's Robert W Woodruff Library around 12:30 am when officers on patrol in the area heard gunshots, Atlanta police said. A preliminary investigation found three students and another person were wounded when shots were fired from a vehicle, Clark Atlanta University said.

One of the victims was grazed and refused medical attention, Atlanta police said. Three others were taken to a hospital, though they were conscious and alert.

Clark Atlanta is part of Atlanta University Center's consortium of historically Black colleges.