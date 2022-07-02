3 cops killed in Kentucky by suspect with rifle
Allen (US): Three law enforcement officers were killed and five wounded in eastern Kentucky when a man with a rifle opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant, authorities said.
Police took 49-year-old Lance Storz into custody late Thursday night after an hourslong standoff at a home in Allen, a small town in the hills of Appalachia. An emergency management official was also injured and a police dog was killed, according to the arrest citation. The responding officers encountered pure hell when they arrived on the scene, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told reporters Friday afternoon.
They had no chance, he said. Hunt said four deputies initially responded, then called for backup when they were shot at. The sheriff said
Storz surrendered after negotiations that included his family members.
