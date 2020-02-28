21st century must be for women's equality: Guterres
New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced gender inequality as an "overwhelming injustice" across the globe and said that the 21st century "must be the century for womens equality".
"Everywhere, women are worse off than men, simply because they are women," Efe news quoted Guterres as saying while speaking at The New School, a university in New York, on Thursday.
"Just as slavery and colonialism were a stain on previous centuries, women's inequality should shame us all in the 21st. Because it is not only unacceptable, it is stupid.
"Gender equality is the prerequisite for a better world," added Guterres, who has made the issue one of his top priorities since taking office.
"Legal protections against rape and domestic violence are being diluted or rolled back in some places. Rape within marriage continues to be legal in 34 countries. Women's sexual and reproductive rights are under threat from different sides," he said.
That discrimination, he insisted, affects all women, including the leaders and public figures who face "harassment, threats and abuse online and offline" and who are excluded from the highest levels in politics, business or art.
According to Guterres, "patriarchy" continues to affect all areas of life with men and women, boys and girls, suffering the consequences.
"Interstate conflict makes headlines, but in some of the most violent parts in the world, levels of femicide ... are comparable to a war zone," he said.
Guterres said that 137 women are killed around the world every day by a member of their own family.
"In other words, we have men waging war on women, but no one is calling for a ceasefire or imposing sanctions," he denounced.
The digital divide and technology bias against women, and political representation complete the areas in which Guterres identified gender equality as a priority.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Delhi violence LIVE updates: Delhi Gets New Police Chief...28 Feb 2020 7:00 AM GMT
39 Dead In Delhi. No Big Incident In Last 36 Hours, Says...28 Feb 2020 6:45 AM GMT
Hate Speech: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt response on plea...28 Feb 2020 6:27 AM GMT
NTPC to start commercial operation of 250 mw unit of Barauni...28 Feb 2020 6:14 AM GMT
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to get married in April28 Feb 2020 6:04 AM GMT