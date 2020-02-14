20 students hurt as mortar hits Myanmar school
Yangon: A total of 20 students were injured after a mortar launched by the Arakan Army, a local insurgent group, hit a primary school in Myanmar's Rakhine state, authorities said.
On Thursday morning, members of the Arakan Army attacked a group of Myanmar military personnel during in the state's Buthidaung township, reports Xinhua news agency.
The security forces returned fire, forcing the rebels to retreat. While retreating, they launched mortar fires.
One mortar hit the school, injuring students.
The Arakan Army, a rebel group fighting for the rights of ethnic Rakhine people in Myanmar, clashes with the Myanmar military regularly and has been designated as a terrorist group by the government.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Three students held with grenade in J-K14 Feb 2020 12:30 PM GMT
DCW notices to Delhi Police, DMRC over harassment of woman...14 Feb 2020 12:13 PM GMT
Match-fixing: Sanjeev Chawla moves HC challenging custodial...14 Feb 2020 12:07 PM GMT
Trump visit: Cong says AMC building wall to mask slum area14 Feb 2020 12:04 PM GMT
Dal Lake in Kashmir to get eco-sensitive zone tag soon14 Feb 2020 11:50 AM GMT