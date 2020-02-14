20 students hurt as mortar hits Myanmar school

Yangon: A total of 20 students were injured after a mortar launched by the Arakan Army, a local insurgent group, hit a primary school in Myanmar's Rakhine state, authorities said.

On Thursday morning, members of the Arakan Army attacked a group of Myanmar military personnel during in the state's Buthidaung township, reports Xinhua news agency.

The security forces returned fire, forcing the rebels to retreat. While retreating, they launched mortar fires.

One mortar hit the school, injuring students.

The Arakan Army, a rebel group fighting for the rights of ethnic Rakhine people in Myanmar, clashes with the Myanmar military regularly and has been designated as a terrorist group by the government.