2 Sikh businessmen killed in broad daylight in Pak

Peshawar: Two Sikh businessmen were shot dead on Sunday by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the latest targeted terrorist attack against the minority community in the restive province bordering Afghanistan.

Saljeet Singh, 42, and Ranjeet Singh, 38, died on the spot after being attacked by two bike-borne assailants in the morning, according to the police. The attackers fled after carrying out the attack.

The two Sikhs were in the business of spices and had shops in the Bata Tal bazaar in Sarband, about 17 kms from Peshawar.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the killing.

The Counter-Terrorism Department registered a case of murder of the two Sikh men, Saddar Superintendent of Police Aqiq Hussain told Geo News. "The incident appears to be a terrorist attack. The CCTV footage will be acquired and the suspects will be arrested soon," he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident and directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to ensure immediate arrest and punishment of the culprits.

He also urged the chief minister to ensure steps for the protection of the lives and properties of the citizens, particularly of non-Muslims.

Sharif expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of the deceased. He observed that enmity with Pakistan was the reason behind this act of terrorism and resolved to eliminate the enemies of the country, the report said. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for the attack and sought a report from the provincial chief secretary and inspector general of police.

"The KP government has terribly failed at protecting the minorities," Sanaullah said, indicating past incidents of violence against Sikhs in the province. He urged law enforcement agencies and the provincial government led by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to ensure the security of minorities.