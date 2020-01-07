2 Rohingya men killed in B'desh gunfight
Dhaka: The Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) has claimed that two Rohingya men were killed in a gunfight with suspected drug smugglers along the borders with Myanmar, it was reported.
One border guard was also injured in the "gun battle" in East Farirbeel area on Monday afternoon, bdnews24 reported citing a BGB commander as saying.
An ID card issued by the UNHCR on one of the victim's body helped the BGB identify the two men, the commander added.
BGB also recovered methamphetamine-based yaba tablets and arms from the site after the incident.
