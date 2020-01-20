2 police officers killed in Hawaii shooting
Honolulu: Two police officers were killed in an apparent shooting incident in Honolulu, Hawaii, according to authorities.
The incident took place on Sunday near Diamond Head in Honolulu. The circumstances that led to the shooting were unclear at this time, Xinhua news agency quoted Hawaii News Now as saying.
The first victim, a female officer, was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in extremely critical condition, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The second officer who had been reported to be in extremely critical condition has also died, according to the law enforcement authorities.
Soon after the incident was reported, the house believed to be the scene of the shooting caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames.
Witnesses in the area said the fire has spread to at least four other nearby houses, according to Hawaii News Now.
Several vehicles, including a marked Honolulu Police Department vehicle, were also on fire.
